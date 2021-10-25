Support Local Businesses
Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(123RF)
By Brett Martin
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a crash.

It happened Sunday evening around 6.

LMPD says the rider was northbound when they hit a southbound car turning onto Raggard Rd.

The rider was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

Their name hasn’t been released at this time.

LMPD hasn’t said if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

