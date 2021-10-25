Motorcyclist killed on Greenbelt Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating after a man was killed in a crash.

It happened Sunday evening around 6.

LMPD says the rider was northbound when they hit a southbound car turning onto Raggard Rd.

The rider was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

Their name hasn’t been released at this time.

LMPD hasn’t said if any charges will be filed.

