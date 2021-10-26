Teenager shot in Fairdale becomes Louisville’s latest carjacking victim

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A carjacking on Tuesday morning resulted in a teen getting shot. It happened in Fairdale shortly before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of National Turnpike and Glengarry Drive.

The 16-year-old male victim was a passenger in the targeted vehicle, according to Louisville Metro Police Department.

LMPD described his injuries as non-life threatening.

“Well I was sitting in the middle room there and it was early,” Becky Sexton, who was staying with relatives across the street, said. “It was still mostly dark outside right before 7:30ish. And I heard some commotion out here and I hear, ‘boom.’ And all of a sudden I thought if I hear emergency vehicles in the next few minutes, I know that was a gunshot.”

Sexton’s suspicions were correct. According to LMPD, there have been at least 209 carjackings in the metro this year.

That is very close to topping the spike of carjackings in 2020, with a total of 211.

Police said last year’s reports of carjackings had more than doubled from previous years.

