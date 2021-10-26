2 killed in Madison, Ind. apartment fire

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an apartment fire that killed two people in Madison, Indiana.

The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Windridge Drive. Emergency crews say it was “well involved” when they arrived on the scene.

After being told residents were still inside, firefighters tried to get into the building to find them but were hampered by the building’s structural integrity.

When they did get in, the two residents were found dead from injuries they sustained in the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.

