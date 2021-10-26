Bellarmine offers free admission for Thursday exhibition in Freedom Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University is offering area basketball fans free admission for the Knights exhibition game against Tiffin on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Freedom Hall.

“We are happy to welcome back fans to live athletics events,” said Bellarmine Director of Athletics Scott Wiegandt, “and we want to give everyone in the community the chance to come out and see exciting college basketball in person.”

“We want to celebrate the greatest college basketball fans in the country,” Knights head coach Scott Davenport said. “I hope our Bellarmine alumni, fans and future Knights will bring family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors to watch live college basketball in a truly classic venue.”

The Knights are beginning their second season in NCAA Division I. They were 14-8 in year one, including a second place finish in the ASUN Conference.

Doors open at 6 p.m. on Thursday night, and fans will be asked to wear a mask when not actively eatingor drinking.

Parking is $10 at Freedom Hall, but fans can purchase pre-paid parking for $8 through ParkMobile. The parking pass must be downloaded to a smart phone and presented at the gate. Fans may only purchase parking for a single day only. To purchase parking online, go to https://kec.parkmobile.io/

