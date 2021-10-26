Support Local Businesses
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands across the state

Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program(Courtesy of Konza United Way | WIBW)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL) recently announced the expansion of the Imagination Library program across Kentucky.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a childhood book gifting program which has gotten international recognition since its start in 1995.

The program gives books to children 0-5 years old, free of charge each month.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” said Dolly Parton

“Exposing a child to books and reading is significant to their success in academics and life,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books in the hands of children at a young age, opening the doors to possibilities. At KDE, we are excited to be a part of expanding the Imagination Library across Kentucky to reach more children, because all children should have access to books and doors that they can open.”

