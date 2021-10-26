FORECAST: 30s overnight with patchy frost

WEATHER HEADLINES

Areas of fog and frost by Wednesday morning

Rain chances increase Thursday & Friday

Improving weather for the Halloween weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies and calm winds will make for decent fog and frost conditions across the region overnight as lows dip into the 30s. In fact, a FROST ADVISORY is in place for Louisville.

A few clouds may increase toward sunrise. Partly sunny skies expected for Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s. This will mark another decent day before rain moves in Thursday and Friday.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night and a few scattered showers will break out toward Thursday morning. Lows will be much milder in the 40s as the moisture in the atmosphere around us increases.

Rain is most likely during the early part of Thursday as the initial band of precipitation ahead of a cut-off low pressure system to our west arrives. High temperatures will be held down in the 50s thanks to the rain and clouds.

Rain lingers at times through Friday with temperatures holding in the 50s for highs. In fact, some light rain is still possible early Saturday until we can move the low pressure away from the region to the north and east. This means slowly improving weather for the weekend - especially Halloween with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s returning.

