FORECAST: Decreasing clouds, cool temperatures today

WEATHER HEADLINES

OVERNIGHT: Patchy frost and fog is possible

RAIN CHANCES: Showers remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold on through the morning, eventually clearing out for the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon; how quickly the clouds clear will greatly impact how much temperatures rise today.

Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Patchy frost and some areas of fog are possible early Wednesday morning. Highs climb into the 60s Wednesday afternoon beneath partly cloudy skies.

Clouds increase tomorrow night ahead of our next weather system. Showers move into the region early Thursday morning. Look for lows in the 40s and low 50s.

We’ll see rounds of rain Thursday and Friday as our next weather system pushes through the region. Rain gradually moves out Saturday but the clouds linger.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.