FORECAST: Sunny but cool afternoon; patchy frost possible overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

OVERNIGHT: Patchy frost and fog is possible

RAIN CHANCES: Showers remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plenty of sunshine is expected through the rest of the day. Temperatures climb into the 50s this afternoon; some areas in the metro could warm into the low 60s.

Skies remain mainly clear tonight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Patchy frost and some areas of fog are possible early Wednesday morning. Once we get rid of whatever morning fog develops, we’ll see partly cloudy skies across the region. Highs rise into the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow with the help of some sunshine.

Clouds increase tomorrow night ahead of our next weather system. Showers move into the region early Thursday morning. Look for lows in the 40s and low 50s.

We’ll see rounds of rain Thursday and Friday as our next weather system pushes through the region. Rain gradually moves out Saturday but the clouds linger.

