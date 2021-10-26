Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,493 COVID cases, positivity rate below 6%

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 738,190 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 5.66% positivity rate.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 421 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,665.

As of Tuesday, 893 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 266 are in the ICU, and 148 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
Louisville Metro police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the...
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A man has died from injuries after being found shot in vehicle on Tuesday.
LMPD: Man found shot inside car in Portland
Greg Fischer outlines $263 million spending plan
Louisville mayor outlines pandemic relief spending plan
A carjacking during the Tuesday morning commute resulted in a teen getting shot.
Teenager shot in Fairdale becomes Louisville’s latest carjacking victim
A southern Kentucky farm owner is pleading for the safe return of a very special animal.
Southern Ky. farm owner pleading for safe return of stolen baby kangaroo