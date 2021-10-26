Support Local Businesses
Imagination Library to expand across Kentucky

This is an example of some of the books Imagination Library mails to kids. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program to help young children develop a love of reading will be expanding across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Department of Education has announced the statewide expansion of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The program, launched in 1995, was brought to the Louisville area by WAVE 3 News and the Junior League of Louisville. It is an early childhood book-gifting program dedicated to inspiring children to read. To make that happen, Imagination Library will provide children from birth to age 5 a high-quality, age-appropriate book each month free of charge.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” said Dolly Parton.

“Exposing a child to books and reading is significant to their success in academics and life,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books in the hands of children at a young age, opening the doors to possibilities. At KDE, we are excited to be a part of expanding the Imagination Library across Kentucky to reach more children, because all children should have access to books and doors that they can open.”

The goal of the statewide expansion is to make books available to children in every zip code in Kentucky. The books are available to the children regardless of their family’s income.

The is a voluntary program. Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, parents can sign their children up to receive a new book each month at no cost.

To learn more and enroll your child, visit http://imaginationlibrary.com/Kentucky. Be sure to continue to check the site as the program expands across the commonwealth.

