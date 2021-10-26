Support Local Businesses
IU’s Jackson-Davis named preseason AP All-American

IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, IA. Photo by Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics(Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics | Missy Minear/Indiana Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(WAVE) - Indiana University big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was named a preseason first team All-American by the Associated Press on Monday.

The 6′9″ forward averaged 19.1 points and 9.0 rebounds last season. He is the top returning scorer in the Big Ten.

He is the first returning Hoosier to be named a first, second or third team preseason AP All-American since Calbert Cheaney in 1993. Cody Zeller was a preseason All-American before his freshman season in 2012.

The Hoosiers tip off the season November 9 hosting Eastern Michigan.

Joining Jackson-Davis on the first team:

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Drew Timme - Gonzaga

Johnny Juzang - UCLA

Collin Gillespie - Villanova

