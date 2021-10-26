LMPD: Man found shot inside car in Portland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in his early to mid-20s was found shot in a car around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the man suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle located on 200 block of North 17th Street, said LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff.

The victim was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified. LMPD’s Homicide unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or provide information online at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

