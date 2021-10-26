Louisville boy, 13, reported missing last seen in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Operation Return Home alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Monday evening.

Jeremiah Conn, 13, was last seen on North 39th Street in Shawnee around 5:30 p.m., according to the alert.

Conn was wearing a red hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

LMPD investigators are concerned about the boy’s safety. If anyone has any information on where he is or could be, they should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

