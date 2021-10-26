Support Local Businesses
Louisville mayor outlines pandemic relief spending plan

By Mark Stevens
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer (D-Louisville) unveiled the city’s plan to spend nearly $263 million in federal COVID relief money on areas like public safety and affordable housing.

The city will invest a large chunk on implementing reforms in the Louisville Metro Police Department. The city has tagged $35 million for that effort.

Metro Council Member Bill Hollander said that is something most cities undergoing a Department of Justice police review aren’t able to do.

In addition to the $35 million spent on police reforms, Louisville will split millions more between other public safety programs.

$15.8 million will be spent on violence prevention and deterrence programs.

Another $15 million will be spent on youth programs.

Both the mayor and Council President David James said those are needed investments. They also plan to spend $100 million on housing programs.

Affordable housing, creating a safe outdoor space for homeless people, and supportive housing will all get millions under the proposal. Fischer said it is all part of getting public safety right.

“The proposed American Rescue Plan funds present unprecedented opportunity for us to make great improvements, but also great inroads on preventing violence, but also the causes of it too,” said Fischer.

The city will also provide incentive pay to essential workers. The bonuses included a new COVID vaccine requirement to qualify for the full amount.

Employees who qualify will get half their bonus up front, and the other half after they prove they’ve been fully vaccinated or have an approved waiver.

The plan heads to the Metro Council next week for hearings and could be fully approved as early as November 11.

