Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI has arrested 10 people associated with an alleged street gang operating in Louisville named “Everybody Shine Together,” or “EST,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The alleged gang shares its name with famous Louisville Rapper EST Gee’s business, Everybody Shine Together Entertainment. Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of that company by the Kentucky Secretary of State.

Stone was not arrested in this case, but two of his business partners, Ricos Mosely and Eric Mosley, were. Ricos Mosley and Eric Mosley, who identifies himself as EST Gee’s manager, are now facing a minimum of 10 and 15 years in prison if they are found guilty on weapons and drug-related charges.

The indictment is the result of a federal initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods which aims to take out the most violent criminal enterprises in Louisville.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the suspects are charged with crimes like trafficking, drug distribution, and conspiracy. Some of the drugs involved, they said, included heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine.

During search warrants, agents confiscated one kilo of cocaine, guns, a stolen car, and $160,000 cash.

Everybody Shine Together Entertainment was the name on a number of checks used to bail out Kevon Lawless, who is suspected of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father Brandon Waddles in 2020. Lawless was being held on a $300,000 bond.

Lawless is now facing the death penalty in the case. He was on probation for an attempted murder conviction when he allegedly killed Randolph.

Stone rapped about bailing Lawless, who goes by the name of Lil’ Kada, out of jail in a song released in July called “Sky Dweller.” At the time, Lawless had a $1 million bond.

“They want one mil’ for Lil’ Kada, know I’m comin’ to get you, baby,” Stone raps. “Know my heart might get me killed, but it got me here, so risks, I’m takin.’”

Eric Mosley, 30, Zaman Taylor, 21, Khasi Jones, 28, Devonzo Summers, 24, Ricos Mosley, 33, Barry Reed, 20, Cedric Palmer, 25, Aerion Cook, 21, Dazaray Rice, 27, and Darrian Toogood, 24 were all arrested as part of the investigation.

The FBI worked with several other agencies including LMPD to make the bust.

“While too many families have experienced unspeakable tragedies from the violent crime plaguing our city, FBI Louisville, LMPD, and other law enforcement partners are strategically focused on pursuing the most violent and persistent offenders,” FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen said in a statement. “The gang members arrested last week have terrorized our communities for far too long, but they will be held accountable for their actions. To those gang members who continue to operate with a blatant disregard for your fellow citizens, know that we are working tirelessly to identify, investigate, and apprehend you and your associates.”

The FBI is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday about the case.

