Man charged for armed robbery of Elizabethtown liquor store

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was arrested on Saturday after threatening a liquor store employee into handing over money from the store’s cash register.

Alexander Romines has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary after stealing two $20 bills from the cash register of the Elizabethtown Kroger Wine and Spirits, according to the arrest slip.

Romines entered the store asking the employee change for $1 when he pulled out a drawn box cutter and demanded they give him all the money in the register.

Officials found Romines at an apartment complex on Raleigh Dr. with the stolen cash on hand and arrested him.

Romines told officials he suffered from substance abuse along with money problems. He also admitted to using the box cutter to “scare” the Kroger employee to give him money, according to the arrest report.

Romines has a history of criminal charges and confessed he also broke into two separate locations the night before he robbed the liquor store. He told police he did this because of a substance abuse problem and was trying to find money.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.