Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man charged for armed robbery of Elizabethtown liquor store

Alexander Romines was charged with one count of robbery, and one count of burglary.
Alexander Romines was charged with one count of robbery, and one count of burglary.(HCDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was arrested on Saturday after threatening a liquor store employee into handing over money from the store’s cash register.

Alexander Romines has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of burglary after stealing two $20 bills from the cash register of the Elizabethtown Kroger Wine and Spirits, according to the arrest slip.

Romines entered the store asking the employee change for $1 when he pulled out a drawn box cutter and demanded they give him all the money in the register.

Officials found Romines at an apartment complex on Raleigh Dr. with the stolen cash on hand and arrested him.

Romines told officials he suffered from substance abuse along with money problems. He also admitted to using the box cutter to “scare” the Kroger employee to give him money, according to the arrest report.

Romines has a history of criminal charges and confessed he also broke into two separate locations the night before he robbed the liquor store. He told police he did this because of a substance abuse problem and was trying to find money.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

Latest News

LMPD investigating following deadly shooting
Coroner identifies man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood
UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns
A crash scene at the intersection of Hodgenville Road and Thoroughbred Road around 4:30 p.m.
2 killed in Elizabethtown crash; child, second driver rushed to hospital
Bardstown Pfizer Researchers Find Interesting Data in Trials
Bardstown researchers find interesting vaccination data in patients 5-11 years old