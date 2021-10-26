Support Local Businesses
Man facing murder charge after assault in Lexington parking garage

Crews also took another man to the hospital.
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead and another man has been arrested after an assault that happened in a parking garage in downtown Lexington.

Police say it happened just before 10 p.m. Monday night at the Victorian Square parking garage on West Short Street.

When officers got there, they saw 39-year-old Benjamin Call, assaulting the 31-year-old male victim. Call was immediately detained.

Officers provided first aid to the victim, but he later died of his injuries at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as John Tyler “Ty” Abner, of Lexington.

Call was also taken to the hospital to get checked out. He has since been booked into jail on a murder charge.

This isn’t the first time Call has faced charges. In 2015, he was charged with firing a handgun in a hotel room he was staying in on Tates Creek Road. He pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree wanton endangerment and was sentenced to probation.

Police say they believe Call and Abner knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

39-year-old Benjamin Call has been booked into jail on a murder charge.
