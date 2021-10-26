Man found dead on school grounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after the body of a man was found on the grounds of a JCPS school.

Louisville Metro police were called around 5:50 a.m. to Indian Trail Elementary School in the 3700 block of E. Indian Trail. When officers found the man behind the school, they say he was “obviously deceased.”

The death is under investigation by the LMPD Homicide Unit, but police do not believe foul play is involved.

The name of the man has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.