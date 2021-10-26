Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

(WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person was shot and killed early Tuesday by a Louisville Metro police officer during a call for service.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of River Bend Drive in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

LMPD says officers responding to a domestic disturbance run had entered an apartment when a man reached for a gun and fired at officers. At least one officer fired their service weapon, striking the man.

An LMPD spokesperson said the shooting was captured on body camera video. That video will be turned over to Kentucky State Police who will handle the investigation into the shooting.

The name of the person killed and the officers involved have not been released.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
The purchase of this Kentucky Lottery ticket by a Louisville man has resulted in him being a $3...
Louisville man wins big on lottery scratch-off ticket
At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of...
Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control

Latest News

The Justice Department began an investigation in April to determine if LMPD has a pattern of...
LMPD reforms could cost taxpayers $8-$10 million
(Souce: stock image/Pexels)
Shortages could cause holiday shopping issues
Assistant LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey said he believes the Metro Council agrees with many of...
LMPD reforms could cost taxpayers $8-$10 million
Jeremiah Conn, 13, was last seen on North 39th Street in Shawnee on Oct. 25.
Louisville boy, 13, reported missing last seen in Shawnee