Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man shot at convenience store in Fairdale

One man was wounded in a shooting at at the Circle K at 8615 National Turnpike in Fairdale.
One man was wounded in a shooting at at the Circle K at 8615 National Turnpike in Fairdale.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded during a shooting at a Fairdale convenience store.

Louisville Metro police were called to the Circle K at 8615 National Turnpike around 7:30 a.m.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

This story will be updated.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
The purchase of this Kentucky Lottery ticket by a Louisville man has resulted in him being a $3...
Louisville man wins big on lottery scratch-off ticket
At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of...
Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control

Latest News

Supply and employee shortages are a less-than-pleasant trend affecting the holiday gift-giving...
Shortages could cause holiday shopping issues
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 25, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 25, 2021
The Justice Department began an investigation in April to determine if LMPD has a pattern of...
LMPD reforms could cost taxpayers $8-$10 million
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday morning, October 26, 2021