Man shot at convenience store in Fairdale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was wounded during a shooting at a Fairdale convenience store.

Louisville Metro police were called to the Circle K at 8615 National Turnpike around 7:30 a.m.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

This story will be updated.

