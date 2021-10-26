Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
The purchase of this Kentucky Lottery ticket by a Louisville man has resulted in him being a $3...
Louisville man wins big on lottery scratch-off ticket
At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of...
Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control

Latest News

Assistant LMPD Chief Paul Humphrey said he believes the Metro Council agrees with many of...
LMPD reforms could cost taxpayers $8-$10 million
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” wrote Knox Co. Sheriff to President Biden
Jeremiah Conn, 13, was last seen on North 39th Street in Shawnee on Oct. 25.
Louisville boy, 13, reported missing last seen in Shawnee
Officers from the LMPD were in the area investigating a different incident after shots were...
DOJ continues dive into LMPD’s conduct following Breonna Taylor’s death