Roger Burdette: Trial begins with jury selection

Roger Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing the tanker truck he was driving into LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht's marked police car on Christmas Eve 2018. (Source: Media pool video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of the trial for Roger Burdette began with the selection of the jury that will decide his guilt or innocence.

On the afternoon of Christmas Eve 2018. Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing his truck into LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht’s marked police car on Interstate 64 under the Belvedere. He is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

RELATED STORY:

When the jury selection process began around 10 a.m., approximately 50 potential jurors were sworn in. Judge McKay Chauvin went to qualifications and stipulations and shortly after one was let go. The goal was to select a panel of 14 - 12 jurors and two alternates.

Louisville Metro Police Department detective Deidre Mengedoht. (KCRG)

The jury pool make-up appeared to be mostly Caucasian, ranging in ages over 50 years old- and an even split between male and female.

A lot of time was set aside for discussions with jurors who felt they personally were incompetent to be a juror. One juror said it was because her daughter was emotionally impacted after driving past the crash. Another juror said the case triggered her because she lost her daughter in a murder.

Three jurors also brought up health reasons that would distract them from paying attention. Two shared they already felt Burdette was guilty.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin. (Source: Media pool video)

“Guilty of a crime is different from involved in something bad,” Chauvin explained to the jury pool. “Or even responsible for something bad. Guilty means you’re criminally responsible for something bad. And you’re not guilty unless 12 people agree after hear all the evidence that the commonwealth has met its burden of proof.”

Chauvin also spoke about the degree in which jurors were aware of the case and instructed them that the only information they’re supposed to listen to is what’s shared inside the courtroom.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.