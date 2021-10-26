Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Roger Burdette: Trial begins with jury selection

By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Roger Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing the tanker truck he was driving into LMPD detective...
Roger Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing the tanker truck he was driving into LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht's marked police car on Christmas Eve 2018.(Source: Media pool video)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of the trial for Roger Burdette began with the selection of the jury that will decide his guilt or innocence.

On the afternoon of Christmas Eve 2018. Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing his truck into LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht’s marked police car on Interstate 64 under the Belvedere. He is charged with murder of a police officer, four counts of wanton endangerment, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failing to give the right of way to a stopped emergency vehicle.

RELATED STORY:

When the jury selection process began around 10 a.m., approximately 50 potential jurors were sworn in. Judge McKay Chauvin went to qualifications and stipulations and shortly after one was let go. The goal was to select a panel of 14 - 12 jurors and two alternates.

Louisville Metro Police Department detective Deidre Mengedoht.
Louisville Metro Police Department detective Deidre Mengedoht.(KCRG)

The jury pool make-up appeared to be mostly Caucasian, ranging in ages over 50 years old- and an even split between male and female.

A lot of time was set aside for discussions with jurors who felt they personally were incompetent to be a juror. One juror said it was because her daughter was emotionally impacted after driving past the crash. Another juror said the case triggered her because she lost her daughter in a murder.

Three jurors also brought up health reasons that would distract them from paying attention. Two shared they already felt Burdette was guilty.

Jefferson Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin.
Jefferson Circuit Court Judge McKay Chauvin.(Source: Media pool video)

“Guilty of a crime is different from involved in something bad,” Chauvin explained to the jury pool. “Or even responsible for something bad. Guilty means you’re criminally responsible for something bad. And you’re not guilty unless 12 people agree after hear all the evidence that the commonwealth has met its burden of proof.”

Chauvin also spoke about the degree in which jurors were aware of the case and instructed them that the only information they’re supposed to listen to is what’s shared inside the courtroom.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

Latest News

The Justice Department began an investigation in April to determine if LMPD has a pattern of...
LMPD reforms could cost taxpayers $8-$10 million
Man found dead on school grounds
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting