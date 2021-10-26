Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 16-year-old was wounded during a shooting at a Fairdale convenience store that happened during a carjacking.
Louisville Metro police were called to the Circle K at 8615 National Turnpike around 7:30 a.m.
Police say the teen was a passenger in the car.
He was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment of what are being called non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made in the case.
The investigation is being handled by the LMPD Robbery Unit.
