Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UK’s Howard a first team preseason AP All-American again

FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, in this Thursday, Jan. 7 2021, file photo. Howard was named to the preseason Associated Press NCAA college basketball All-America team on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - For the second straight season, UK star Rhyne Howard is a first team preseason AP All-American.

The 6′2″ senior guard has been a first team selection in each of the last two seasons.

Howard averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season.

“Ryan has had an amazing career here and she still has work yet to do,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said. “She’s playing unbelievable right now. She should be the #1 draft pick and we are looking for a great season from her.”

The #13 Cats season opener is November 9, hosting Presbyterian College.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
Louisville Metro police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the...
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Bellarmine makes move to Freedom Hall
Bellarmine offers free admission for Thursday exhibition in Freedom Hall
IOWA CITY, IA - JANUARY 21, 2021 - forward Trayce Jackson-Davis #23 of the Indiana Hoosiers...
IU’s Jackson-Davis named preseason AP All-American
A Moore High School student takes a COVID-19 rapid test in Louisville, KY. JCPS begins their...
JCPS implements ‘test to play’ initiative for athletes, extracurricular participants
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week