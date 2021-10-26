UK’s Howard a first team preseason AP All-American again

(WAVE) - For the second straight season, UK star Rhyne Howard is a first team preseason AP All-American.

The 6′2″ senior guard has been a first team selection in each of the last two seasons.

Howard averaged 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists last season.

“Ryan has had an amazing career here and she still has work yet to do,” UK head coach Kyra Elzy said. “She’s playing unbelievable right now. She should be the #1 draft pick and we are looking for a great season from her.”

The #13 Cats season opener is November 9, hosting Presbyterian College.

