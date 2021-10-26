Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans. The Biden administration is canceling two environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump that limited habitat protections for imperiled plants and wildlife. The dusky gopher frog survives in just a few ponds in Mississippi.(Gerald Herbert | AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
By MATTHEW BROWN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday that it will cancel two environmental rollbacks under former President Donald Trump that limited habitat protections for imperiled plants and wildlife.

The proposal to drop the two Trump-era rules by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service is part of a broad effort by the Biden administration to undo rules imposed under Trump that favored industry over the environment.

The designation of lands and waters as critical for the survival of vulnerable species can limit mining, oil drilling and other development. That’s made the designations a flashpoint for conflict between environmental and business interests.

Industry groups and Republicans in Congress have long viewed the Endangered Species Act as an impediment to economic development. Under Trump, they successfully lobbied to weaken the law’s regulations.

Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz said Tuesday’s proposal would bring the endangered species law “back into alignment with its original intent and purpose — protecting and recovering America’s biological heritage for future generations.”

The rule changes under Trump were finalized during his last weeks in office, meaning they’ve had little time to make a significant impact.

One allows the government to deny habitat protections for endangered animals and plants in areas that could see greater economic benefits from development. Democratic lawmakers and wildlife advocates complained that would open lands to more drilling and other activities.

The other rule provided a definition of “habitat” that critics charged would exclude locations species might need to use in the future as climate change upends ecosystems.

The two rules came in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling involving a highly endangered Southern frog — the dusky gopher frog.

In that case, a unanimous court faulted the government over how it designated “critical habitat” for the 3 ½-inch-long frogs that survive in just a few ponds in Mississippi.

The ruling came after a timber company, Weyerhaeuser, had sued when land it owned in Louisiana was designated as critical in case the frogs returned there in the future.

Trump officials described the changes as giving more deference to local governments when they want to build things like schools and hospitals.

But the rules allowed potential exemptions from habitat protections for a much broader array of developments, including at the request of private companies that lease federal lands or have permits to use them. Government-issued leases and permits can allow energy development, grazing, recreation, logging and other commercial uses of public lands.

Animals potentially affected by the changes include the struggling lesser prairie chicken, a grasslands bird found in five states in the south-central U.S., and the rare dunes sagebrush lizard that lives among the oil fields of western Texas and eastern New Mexico, wildlife advocates said.

___

Follow Matthew Brown on twitter: @MatthewBrownAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle
Samuel Harding, Lashai Savage and Keemont Oates are three of four people arrested by Louisville...
LMPD charges 4 in armed robbery spree
The purchase of this Kentucky Lottery ticket by a Louisville man has resulted in him being a $3...
Louisville man wins big on lottery scratch-off ticket
At least one apartment unit suffered damaged in a fire on Oct. 25, 2021 in the 3400 block of...
Apartment fire in Newburg neighborhood under control

Latest News

WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 25, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Monday night, Oct. 25, 2021
The Justice Department began an investigation in April to determine if LMPD has a pattern of...
LMPD reforms could cost taxpayers $8-$10 million
Supply and employee shortages are a less-than-pleasant trend affecting the holiday gift-giving...
Shortages could cause holiday shopping issues
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale