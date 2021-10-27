Court hearing in murder case delayed for Jack Harlow’s DJ

Ronnie O'Bannon confers with his attorney during an oct. 27, 2021 court appearance. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There has been another delay for a family waiting for accountability for Kasmira Nash’s death. Ronnie O’Bannon, the DJ for Jack Harlow, is accused of shooting and killing Nash while she was working at a local night club on Derby Eve. It was all caught on camera.

During what was supposed to be O’Bannon’s pre- trial hearing on Wednesday, Nash’s family wasn’t the only one waiting to see what would happen with O’Bannon. About nine months before killing Nash, O’Bannon’s accused of killing another man.

Sitting across from Nash’s family was Christina Malone who was there to make sure her cousin, Torre Fore, was not forgotten. Fore was shot and killed nine months before Nash. The main person of interest... Ronnie O’Bannon.

Kasmira Nash was shot and killed while working at a nightclub on Derby Eve 2021. Ronnie O'Bannon is charged with her death. (Source: Family photo)

Malone follows every step of the Nash’s case. Hoping one move, one piece of evidence or discovery will lead to charges against O’Bannon for her 38-year-old cousin’s death. Police said O’Bannon is one of several persons of interest in the shooting that killed Fore at X-Clusive nightclub on 7th Street in August 2020.

“{I feel} sadness because had my cousin’s case been treated with urgency I wouldn’t have had to look to the right [at Kasmira’s family}, because Kasmira I whole heartedly believe would still be alive,” Malone said. “Had people done the right thing in my cousin’s case, come forward, sign statements identify who his killer was in all honestly believe there wouldn’t be a need for today’s proceedings.”

Police involved in Fore’s investigation said after an altercation between Fore and O’Bannon shots were fired and Fore was killed. Less than a year later there’s a similar story. Nash, 37, a mother of two, approached O’Bannon who allegedly shot and killed her in the middle of a packed club while cell phones captured it all.

In August 2020, Torre Fore was shot and killed at a nightclub on 7th Street in Shively. Police say the main person of interest is Ronnie O'Bannon. (Source: Family photo)

The families of both victims are still waiting. Christina Malone said at last check ballistics still weren’t processed. She said police told her the delays had nothing to do with the fact that O’Bannon is the DJ for Harlow, the famous Louisville rapper, and was standing right next to O’Bannon when the shooting happened.

O’Bannon is still on home incarceration and his pre-trial was moved to December.

In court, the commonwealth and Steve Romines, O’Bannon’s attorney, said they needed more time to go through more than 297 pages of discovery which include photos, videos and 911 calls from the night of Nash’s death.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.