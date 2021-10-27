Support Local Businesses
Double shooting in Portland under investigation

Two people were shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 27.
Two people were shot in Louisville's Portland neighborhood on Oct. 27.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting is being investigated in Portland.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson. 

The scene was being investigated primarily on 3rd Alley, not far from the Kroger on Bank Street, according to a WAVE 3 News photographer in the area.

The severity of the victims’ injuries has yet to be released.

This story will be updated.

