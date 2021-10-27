Double shooting in Portland under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting is being investigated in Portland.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Northwestern Parkway, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

The scene was being investigated primarily on 3rd Alley, not far from the Kroger on Bank Street, according to a WAVE 3 News photographer in the area.

The severity of the victims’ injuries has yet to be released.

This story will be updated.

