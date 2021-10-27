FORECAST: Clouds increase today ahead of end of week rain

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Showers approach before sunrise Thursday, linger through Saturday AM

WEEKEND: Sunny to end the weekend; warmer on Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Even though mid to upper-level clouds will remain overhead through most of the day, we’ll see enough sunshine to push highs into the 50s this afternoon.

Clouds thicken tonight as showers start to approach the region. The clouds overhead will limit lows to the 40s overnight.

Rain chances increase after 2 or 3 AM Thursday morning. After a batch of light rain tomorrow morning, heavier, more steady rain is expected towards lunch and into the afternoon. Clouds and rain keep highs in the low to mid-50s. While a break from the rain is possible Thursday evening, additional showers are possible into early Friday morning.

The rain should be out of here by midday Saturday with a dry and pleasant setup into Halloween!

