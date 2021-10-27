Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Clouds stream in today

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • FROST ADVISORY: Most of WAVE Country through 9 AM
  • RAIN CHANCES: Showers approach before sunrise Thursday, linger through Saturday AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High cloud deck for much of the day will allow for a “hazy” overcast overall. The sun rays can still get through enough for modest warming this afternoon. Dry weather will hold in the meantime.

Clouds will lower tonight and that will set the stage for showers to develop ahead of our next system. The chances start to go up after 2 or 3 AM. Periods of rain through the morning with the longest duration likely mid-morning into the early afternoon; becoming spotty for the afternoon hours. It will be breezy at times as well.

Periods of drier weather are possible Thursday night as a dry slot around the area of low pressure arrives. Even so, there’s still a good shower chance heading into Friday morning with the presence of disturbed weather around us.

The rain should be out of here by midday Saturday with a dry and pleasant setup into Halloween!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

