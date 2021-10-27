Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Wave of rain expected through early Saturday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds continue to build
  • Rain likely Thursday, Friday and early Saturday
  • Improving weather for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase overnight with showers arriving in waves over the next couple of days.

The first wave of rain will arrive around or just before sunrise and may impact the morning commute. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees. With periods of rain and cloudy skies all day temperatures will struggle with highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain intensity will pick up around midday and linger into the afternoon.

A dry slot around the inner ring of the low pressure system moving through will provide only passing showers and downpours Thursday night, not the driving, constant rain that we’ll have seen earlier in the day. Lows will be in the 50s.

After the slight reprieve in the rain early Friday, we’ll see bands of showers and some brief heavier rain move in mainly after lunchtime. Highs will only be in the 50s once again as this wet, gray, dreary pattern continues.

More rain will linger into Friday night and early Saturday before the system departs to the east. This will keep temperatures on the cool side for highs into the first part of the weekend. Under a cloudy sky highs will top out near 60 degrees Saturday. The bulk of the rain looks to end as evening plans unfold.

The pick of our 10 Day Earliest Alert Forecast is Sunday, Halloween, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Certainly a treat!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The first wave of rain will arrive around or just before sunrise and may impact the morning...
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, Oct. 27, 2021

Most Read

Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High...
Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
Trevor Adkins was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue when he...
Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way collision with semi
One possible victim has been located, according to LMPD dispatchers.
Coroner identifies man shot and killed near I-65 ramp to St. Catherine Street
Kendall Burk received probation after having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old...
Former NKY teacher charged with rape, sodomy of student gets probation

Latest News

The first wave of rain will arrive around or just before sunrise and may impact the morning...
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday night, Oct. 27, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/23
An EF-0 tornado touched down in southern Indiana during Friday night storms, leaving damage.
EF-0 tornado confirmed in southern Indiana during Friday night storm