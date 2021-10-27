Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: You’ll need the umbrella at times

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds increase overnight
  • Rain likely Thursday, Friday and early Saturday
  • Improving weather for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will move in this evening as showers begin to approach from the west by early Thursday morning. The increase in moisture and cloud cover will mean lows only drop into the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Light showers in the region Thursday morning will give way to heavier, steadier rain by lunchtime. Bands of this rain will rotate through during the day until the early evening when we’ll see somewhat of a break in the rain. Highs will be in the 50s.

A dry slot around the inner ring of the low pressure system moving through will provide only passing showers and downpours Thursday night, not the driving, constant rain that we’ll have seen earlier in the day. Lows will be in the 50s.

After the slight reprieve in the rain early Friday, we’ll see bands of showers and some brief heavier rain move in mainly after lunchtime. Highs will only be in the 50s once again as this wet, gray, dreary pattern continues.

More rain will linger into Friday night and early Saturday before the system departs to the east. This will keep temperatures on the cool side for highs into the first part of the weekend. Under a cloudy sky highs will top out near 60 degrees Saturday. The bulk of the rain looks to end as evening plans unfold.

The pick of our 10 Day Earliest Alert Forecast is Sunday, Halloween, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Certainly a treat!

