Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/27

Quiet today as high level clouds stream overhead.

The rain will start to breakout just before 5am Thursday. Expect some spotty showers through the AM commute.

The heaviest looks closer to the lunch hour on Thursday.

Then it will be very much off/on through Friday AM before we return to a steady/light rain setup for the rest of Friday/Friday Night.

This system may not be out of our hair until Saturday Evening.

Halloween looks good.

Next week, back to some active weather once again.

