Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way collision with semi

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County man was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital after a wrong-way collision Tuesday morning.

Trevor Adkins, 28, was driving a blue 2022 Ford Maverick truck northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue in Jeffersonville when he collided head on with a semi-truck around 10 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

The driver of the semi-truck, 57-year-old Timothy Bishop was driving southbound and veered left into the center lane to avoid hitting Adkins.

However, Adkins also turned back into the center lane, and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to the police report.

Adkins’ truck was pushed backward due to the impact of the crash.

Emergency responders removed Adkins from his vehicle and was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.

Bishop was uninjured in the crash.

Officials believe alcohol played a role in the crash however, officers are awaiting toxicology reports.

