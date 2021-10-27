Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana man seriously injured in wrong-way collision with semi

Trevor Adkins was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue when he...
Trevor Adkins was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue when he collided head on with a semi-truck(Indiana State Police)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clark County man was rushed to the University of Louisville Hospital after a wrong-way collision Tuesday morning.

Trevor Adkins, 28, was driving a blue 2022 Ford Maverick truck northbound in the southbound lane of Paul Garrett Avenue in Jeffersonville when he collided head on with a semi-truck around 10 a.m., according to Indiana State Police.

The driver of the semi-truck, 57-year-old Timothy Bishop was driving southbound and veered left into the center lane to avoid hitting Adkins.

However, Adkins also turned back into the center lane, and the two vehicles collided head-on, according to the police report.

Adkins’ truck was pushed backward due to the impact of the crash.

Emergency responders removed Adkins from his vehicle and was taken to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.

Bishop was uninjured in the crash.

Officials believe alcohol played a role in the crash however, officers are awaiting toxicology reports.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Cindy Geerts, 41, and and her son were found dead after their apartment caught on fire on Oct....
Mother, son killed in Southern Indiana apartment fire
Louisville Metro police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the...
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting
Keyius Malone, 21, was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man in the...
Another suspect arrested after man shot and killed; officer struck by vehicle

Latest News

One possible victim has been located, according to LMPD dispatchers.
Man shot and killed near I-65 ramp to St. Catherine Street
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
A man has died from injuries after being found shot in vehicle on Tuesday.
LMPD: Man found shot inside car in Portland
Monroe Police Department File Photo
Man waves down officer just to slap him in the face, report says