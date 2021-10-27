Man dies after being hit by car near Louisville’s Audubon Park neighborhood
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pedestrian has died from his injuries after being hit by a car.
Ronald Loyd, 75, of Louisville, died Tuesday night at University Hospital, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
Louisville Metro police say Loyd was struck around 12:15 p.m. on Hess Lane at Chickadee Road. A witness told LMPD that Loyd was hit when he ran across Hess Lane.
The accident is under investigation by the LMPD Traffic Unit.
