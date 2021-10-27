Man killed, woman injured in Louisville double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A double shooting is being investigated in Portland that left a man dead before emergency crews were able to bring him to the hospital. A woman was also hurt.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Northwestern Parkway in a parking lot not far from the Kroger on Bank Street, according to LMPD Major Matt Meagher.

Though the man died at the crime scene, the woman who was shot was rushed to UofL Hospital by emergency crews.

Their identities were not revealed, though Meagher said they were both likely in their 20s.

A person of interest who was potentially involved in the shooting is in police custody. Their identity has not been revealed.

Meagher pressed the community to come forward with any information. Tips can be left anonymous at the LMPD crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or by using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

