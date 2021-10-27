Support Local Businesses
Man shot and killed near I-65 ramp to St. Catherine Street

One possible victim has been located, according to LMPD dispatchers.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The off-ramp from I-65 South to St. Catherine Street has shut down after a man was found shot and killed, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Officer Beth Ruoff.

Officers received a call for a shooting at South Brook and East St. Catherine around 7:45 Tuesday night, Ruoff said.

Officers found an adult man at the scene who has been shot inside a car. Officials confirmed the man dead at the scene.

No suspects have been named. LMPD is at the scene investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD or provide information online using LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

