Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Many parents outraged by ‘inappropriate actions’ at Ky. high school assembly

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.(Facebook)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - Several parents have said they upset about inappropriate actions at an assembly at Hazard High School.

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.

The costume contest was part of their homecoming week.

Several students dressed like Hooters restaurant employees and carried mugs that looked like they had beer in them. Other students were paddled as part of the event.

Parents we’ve heard from were most upset about pictures showing teenage boys dressed in women’s lingerie, dancing on and near school leaders.

We’ve also heard from other parents and a couple students, who were involved in the assembly, who say they think the situation is being blown out of proportion.

The superintendent told us the incident is being investigated and appropriate action will be taken.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
Cindy Geerts, 41, and and her son were found dead after their apartment caught on fire on Oct....
Mother, son killed in Southern Indiana apartment fire
Man found dead on school grounds

Latest News

Through a contractor, the Jefferson County Public Schools held the first vaccination clinic in...
Seneca holds first vaccination clinic for JCPS students
WAVE EVENING BACKUP
Ronnie O'Bannon enters the courtroom for a hearing on Oct. 27, 2021. He is charged with murder...
Court hearing in murder case delayed for Jack Harlow’s DJ
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021
WAVE 3 News: Tuesday night, Oct. 26, 2021