New Southern Indiana childcare center aims to help local workforce

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Finding childcare is one of the most difficult challenges for working families. Parents returning to work or looking for work say that places to help their children grow are few and far between, until a Southern Indiana school opened up to help the local labor force.

Karla Forrester, a mother of two, says it used to take her 30 minutes to get her youngest son Charlie to daycare every day. That was before she enrolled him in Jeffersonville’s River Ridge Early Learning Center.

”Child care is just so scarce right now,” Forrester said. “It’s so important to have a quality facility for our children.”

The River Ridge Early Learning Center’s Director, Della Micco, was tasked with bringing the center to life and encouraging higher learning.

”I was asked to execute a vision to serve the work force and businesses and river ridge with the highest quality early learning experience they can have,” Micco said.

The Early Learning Academy expects to enroll about 400 students in the coming months.

As people return to work, such as the Forresters, determining what is convenient and worthwhile becomes a top priority. She said she and her husband work in the River Ridge Commerce Center, which is just up the street from her son’s new school.

Developers estimate that popular companies such as Amazon, Kroger, and GE will employ nearly 40,000 people in the area soon.

”(The convenience) helps our livelihood, it keeps us going,” Forrester said.

