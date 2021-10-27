Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Seneca holds first vaccination clinic for JCPS students

Through a contractor, the Jefferson County Public Schools held the first vaccination clinic in...
Through a contractor, the Jefferson County Public Schools held the first vaccination clinic in a school at Seneca High School. Several students in Seneca's Allied Health program got to assist with the clinic.(Source: Sean Baute, WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Schools in Jefferson County are still looking for ways to be proactive when it comes to keeping students in the classroom. A vaccine clinic inside one school is making that happen while giving some future nurses a chance to make a difference.

Inside Seneca High School, seniors Ana Mhano, Binta Thorb, and Heather Dailey are getting a unique learning experience. They’re members of the Allied Health program, an academic pathway aimed at health care.

On this day, they’re not only visiting the vaccine clinic at their school - they’re helping run it.

“All this during a pandemic, it’s a blessing for me because I never thought I would get t othis point in my life,” Mhano said.

With dreams of becoming health care professionals, these are the kind of opportunities these students hoped for.

.

“When I came here to Seneca, I saw this opportunity and I was like, ‘I’m going to go for it,’” Thorb said.

The clinic inside Seneca allowed students that haven’t yet been vaccinated an opportunity to do so - with parental permission. Most said they felt it was the right thing to do and an easy place to do it.

“I’m glad to see so many of my classmates here to get it,” said Zachary Koerner, a Seneca sophomore. “That’s awesome. It’s phenomenal that so many kids are here getting it today.”

“I think it’s really important,” said Shae’na Dixon, another Seneca student, “because you get to choose your safety and what you want to do with your body, and nobody’s forcing you to do it.”

The vaccine clinic at Seneca may not be the only one that happens within JCPS. It’s likely to expand to others schools, but right now there’s no timetable.

The focus was on schools with traditionally poor vaccinate rates. Heather Dailey, a Seneca senior and EMT want-to-be, said this was a good start.

“Whenever you see vaccine clinics it’s all adults, and it’s never anybody our age,” Dailey said, “so it’s really rewarding and I feel like we can all come together and make change if it’s people our age.”

The second shot for Seneca students who received their first dose today is set for November 17.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Cindy Geerts, 41, and and her son were found dead after their apartment caught on fire on Oct....
Mother, son killed in Southern Indiana apartment fire
Man found dead on school grounds
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust

Latest News

Ronnie O'Bannon enters the courtroom for a hearing on Oct. 27, 2021. He is charged with murder...
Court hearing in murder case delayed for Jack Harlow’s DJ
Approximately 50 potential jurors made up the pool from which the final panel will be selected...
Roger Burdette trial begins with opening statements, witness testimony
Emergency repairs to the bridge deck in the left and center lanes of Interstate 65 South in the...
Traffic heavy due to emergency lane closures on I-65 Hospital Curve
One possible victim has been located, according to LMPD dispatchers.
Coroner identifies man shot and killed near I-65 ramp to St. Catherine Street