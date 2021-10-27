Seneca holds first vaccination clinic for JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Schools in Jefferson County are still looking for ways to be proactive when it comes to keeping students in the classroom. A vaccine clinic inside one school is making that happen while giving some future nurses a chance to make a difference.

Inside Seneca High School, seniors Ana Mhano, Binta Thorb, and Heather Dailey are getting a unique learning experience. They’re members of the Allied Health program, an academic pathway aimed at health care.

On this day, they’re not only visiting the vaccine clinic at their school - they’re helping run it.

“All this during a pandemic, it’s a blessing for me because I never thought I would get t othis point in my life,” Mhano said.

With dreams of becoming health care professionals, these are the kind of opportunities these students hoped for.

.

“When I came here to Seneca, I saw this opportunity and I was like, ‘I’m going to go for it,’” Thorb said.

The clinic inside Seneca allowed students that haven’t yet been vaccinated an opportunity to do so - with parental permission. Most said they felt it was the right thing to do and an easy place to do it.

“I’m glad to see so many of my classmates here to get it,” said Zachary Koerner, a Seneca sophomore. “That’s awesome. It’s phenomenal that so many kids are here getting it today.”

“I think it’s really important,” said Shae’na Dixon, another Seneca student, “because you get to choose your safety and what you want to do with your body, and nobody’s forcing you to do it.”

The vaccine clinic at Seneca may not be the only one that happens within JCPS. It’s likely to expand to others schools, but right now there’s no timetable.

The focus was on schools with traditionally poor vaccinate rates. Heather Dailey, a Seneca senior and EMT want-to-be, said this was a good start.

“Whenever you see vaccine clinics it’s all adults, and it’s never anybody our age,” Dailey said, “so it’s really rewarding and I feel like we can all come together and make change if it’s people our age.”

The second shot for Seneca students who received their first dose today is set for November 17.

