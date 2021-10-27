Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

TARC to compensate employees for working during peak of COVID pandemic

All TARC union employees who worked more than 1,500 hours between March 1, 2020 and March 1,...
All TARC union employees who worked more than 1,500 hours between March 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021 will be paid $3,000.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) employees will be compensated for their work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic with “essential pay.”

TARC is Louisville’s primary public transportation service.

Workers from The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447 Union filed a request for essential pay in August. The union endorsed a package put together by TARC’s team on Oct. 19, and the TARC Board of Directors approved it on Tuesday.

All union employees who worked more than 1,500 hours between March 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021 will be paid $3,000, a TARC spokesperson said. Those who worked less than 150 hours will receive a $15 stipend.

All non-union TARC employees hired before Oct. 1, 2021 will receive $500.

“I thank the Board of Directors for recognizing the critical part our union members and TARC staff performed during the most challenging months of the pandemic,” Carrie Butler, the executive director of TARC, said in a statement. “I am pleased the ATU and TARC management have been able to reach this agreement and continue working together to provide reliable, safe, and efficient transportation to our community.”

More than 700 people work for TARC.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jeffersonville teenager who was accidentally shot has been identified by the Clark County...
Coroner identifies Indiana teenager killed in accidental shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting during a carjacking at at the Circle K at 8615 National...
Teen shot during carjacking at convenience store in Fairdale
Cindy Geerts, 41, and and her son were found dead after their apartment caught on fire on Oct....
Mother, son killed in Southern Indiana apartment fire
Man found dead on school grounds
Louisville Metro police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call when the...
Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
One possible victim has been located, according to LMPD dispatchers.
Man shot and killed near I-65 ramp to St. Catherine Street
Louisville rapper Est Gee, or George Stone, is listed as one of the managing members of a...
Louisville rapper EST Gee’s business, associates named in federal gang bust
A man has died from injuries after being found shot in vehicle on Tuesday.
LMPD: Man found shot inside car in Portland