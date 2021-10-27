TARC to compensate employees for working during peak of COVID pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transit Authority of River City (TARC) employees will be compensated for their work during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic with “essential pay.”

TARC is Louisville’s primary public transportation service.

Workers from The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1447 Union filed a request for essential pay in August. The union endorsed a package put together by TARC’s team on Oct. 19, and the TARC Board of Directors approved it on Tuesday.

All union employees who worked more than 1,500 hours between March 1, 2020 and March 1, 2021 will be paid $3,000, a TARC spokesperson said. Those who worked less than 150 hours will receive a $15 stipend.

All non-union TARC employees hired before Oct. 1, 2021 will receive $500.

“I thank the Board of Directors for recognizing the critical part our union members and TARC staff performed during the most challenging months of the pandemic,” Carrie Butler, the executive director of TARC, said in a statement. “I am pleased the ATU and TARC management have been able to reach this agreement and continue working together to provide reliable, safe, and efficient transportation to our community.”

More than 700 people work for TARC.

