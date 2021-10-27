Traffic heavy due to emergency lane closures on I-65 Hospital Curve

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency repairs to the bridge deck in the left and center lanes of Interstate 65 South in the area of Hospital Curve is creating heavy traffic delays for drivers.

TRIMARC shows traffic delays extending north onto the Kennedy Bridge and ramps to I-65 from I-64.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work, which began at 10 a.m., is expected to be done by 3 p.m.

