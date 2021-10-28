Support Local Businesses
2 teens killed, 2 hurt in NKY crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two teenagers are dead and two others were hurt in a crash in Northern Kentucky early Thursday, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 1500 block of Tanner Road in Hebron about 3 a.m. for a reported accident with extrication, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

A preliminary investigation suggests an eastbound 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser, operated by a 16-year-old driver and holding three passengers, lost control and went left of center.

The vehicle hit two unoccupied vehicles parked on a residential driveway.

The front seat passenger, Raygan Booth, 18, Walton, and the right rear passenger, Nikki Overbeck, 14, Independence, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The left rear passenger, Trey Underwood, 18, of Hebron, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Air Care transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The driver, whose name is being withheld by authorities at this time, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth in Florence.

The crash remains under investigation by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

