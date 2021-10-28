Support Local Businesses
$6.8 million purchase by Louisville Metro means upgrades for some agencies

After sitting vacant for several years, the former AT&T building at 601 W. Chestnut is being sold to Louisville Metro Government.(Source: Marty Pearl, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new multi-million dollar investment is being made in downtown and it’s being done to upgrade Louisville Metro Government facilities.

Louisville Metro will spend $6.8 million to purchase the former AT&T building at 601 W. Chestnut to create a new space for city offices, including Louisville Metro police.

In 2018, WAVE 3 News reported on complaints from employees who worked inside the current Louisville Metro Police Department headquarters at 633 W. Jefferson. Employees said they got sick from mold inside the building.

A 2016 WAVE 3 News investigation exposed the conditions inside the building after several officers complained of leaks, mold, and the smell of sewage. Some employees were moved from LMPD Headquarters into the Employee Wellness Center on South First Street.

Now they will move again. The city said the building represents an opportunity to relocate some of its agencies and departments. It will fulfill that goal in the former telecom building.

Some city agencies currently call leased spaces or deteriorating facilities home. Officials said moving into a new space will save money and create a new asset.

Adding it’s another physical representation to its handful of investments for the downtown area.

The purchase could be complete in about three months.

