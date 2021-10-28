Bell dating back to 1800s stolen from historic Bourbon County church

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A church bell, when run, can be used as a call to worship. However, it seems someone of a devilish nature in Bourbon County has silenced one of those bells by stealing it.

At a impromptu meeting Thursday afternoon at members at Shawhan Baptist Church discussed over sweet tea one of the Ten Commandments: Thou shalt not steal.

Members believe, sometime during the week, someone stole their church bell. A young church member gave it the last ring Sunday.

“It makes you sad that someone would want to take something from anyone and it certainly makes you sad that someone would want to take something from a church,” said Betty Berry, church deacon.

Not just any church, it’s history goes back to the Civil War era and still has the original stained glass windows. As for the the bell, it was on the property for the past two years. A neighbor donated it.

The members here don’t want to prosecute the thieves, they just want their call to worship back.

“Hope they’ll think about it and ponder it and return it that would be the perfect ending if they bring it back,” Berry said.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office tells us their investigation is leading to area scrap yards. If you have a tip you’re encouraged to call the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office at 859-987-2130 or 859-987-2100 option 1 for dispatch.

