Brett Hankison may have to return to Breonna Taylor’s apartment

There was discussion about jury selection and whether jurors should be escorted around the apartment complex where Taylor died during Hankison’s latest pre-trial conference
Det. Brett Hankison
Det. Brett Hankison
By Nick Picht
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police Department detective charged in connection to the death of Breonna Taylor may return to the scene of her death.

Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to Taylor’s death, accused of firing several round blindly from outside the apartment. Some of those bullets went through the walls into a neighboring apartment.

— FULL COVERAGE: The Breonna Taylor case

Hankison appeared Thursday for a pre-trial conference call, along with his attorney, Stew Mathews. The prosecution, Mathews, and Judge Ann Bailey Smith discussed several topics related to jury selection, including if the jurors would be escorted to the apartment complex and into the apartment Taylor died in during Thursday’s pre-trial conference.

The judge told Mathews to ask Hankison if he would go with them to the complex, and Mathews agreed to talk to Hankison about it.

They also talked about how the jury would be chosen.

Smith said that she had spoken with people in Minneapolis who were involved in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the man convicted of killing George Floyd.

According to Smith, the judge summoned 600 people for jury selection in that trial and received 457 responses. The jury was comprised of 12 people chosen from among the 457 applicants. Smith said she didn’t believe 600 summonses were necessary in Hankison’s case, but she did want to receive at least 250 responses.

Smith said she wants to choose 14 jurors, with two alternates, from there.

After the conference, WAVE 3 News went to Taylor’s apartment complex to ask neighbors their opinions on the possible jury tour.

Two neighbors who did not want to be identified objected to bringing potential jurors to the scene.

However, one woman, Thalia Galvez, told WAVE 3 News that a jury tour would be beneficial because it would provide perspective that they would not otherwise have.

”I think it would be a great idea and if it would make things easier for them, just so they can experience it themselves and see for their own eyes instead of looking at pictures and stuff,” Galvez said.

Galvez said that she moved into the complex in June and immediately took a walk around the property.

“I did walk around down there and I just looked at the apartment and the area,” Galvez said. “Just to see, because you know there’s been a lot of different things said and I just wanted to look around and see for myself.”

Another pre-trial conference, this time in person, is set for Dec. 10.

Hankison is scheduled to go on trial in February.

