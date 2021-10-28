Support Local Businesses
Data shows a carjacking happens in Louisville every 42 hours

LMPD officers accused of throwing drinks at unsuspecting residents
By David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A carjacking occurs every 42 hours in the Louisville metro area, and according to LMPD data, there have been at least 209 carjackings in Louisville this year.If the current rate continues, the city will have surpassed the alarming 2020 total of 211 by the end of the week.LMPD did not respond to a request for an interview from WAVE 3 News.

More than a third of metro carjackings occur in five zip codes: 40203, 40210, 40211, 40219, and 40215 — but one zip code stands out. Carjackings are more common in the 40214 zip code in south Louisville than anywhere else in the metro area.

(Story continues below photo)

More than a third of metro carjackings occur in five zip codes: 40203, 40210, 40211, 40219, and 40215 — but one zip code stands out. Carjackings are more common in the 40214 zip code in south Louisville than anywhere else in the metro area.(LMPD)

“Always,” Gwinn Taylor, who lives in the area, said. “It seems there’s something going on all the time. I’m not very comfortable going out at nighttime. I’ll come shopping during the day, but I don’t like to be out at night.”

Owners of cars in the 40214 zip code may be looking over their shoulders for good reason. Since 2020, the zip code has led the city in carjackings, with a total of 83 since 2018.

More than a third of metro carjackings occur in five zip codes: 40203, 40210, 40211, 40219, and 40215 — but one zip code stands out. Carjackings are more common in the 40214 zip code in south Louisville than anywhere else in the metro area.(Google Maps)

“I’m more vigilant,” Regina Hazelwood, who lives in the area, said. “More vigilant in trying to put more lights up on the property and everything. So, this is something to be concerned about.”

The American Automobile Association (AAA) stresses the importance of safety precautions.

“Be aware of what is going on around you,” AAA spokesperson Lynda Lambert said. “If you do come across a carjacker and feel threatened, give them your keys, do not argue with them. You are worth more than that vehicle.”

