Day 3 of fallen officer trial discusses narcotics effects

Roger Burdette is accused of murder and driving under the influence, among other charges.(WAVE 3 News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Roger Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing the tanker truck he was driving into LMPD detective...
Roger Burdette, 63, is accused of crashing the tanker truck he was driving into LMPD detective Deidre Mengedoht's marked police car on Christmas Eve 2018.(Source: Media pool video)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The third day of the trial of a man accused in the death of an LMPD Officer killed in a crash on Christmas Eve 2018 included plans to haul in the vehicles involved.

Roger Burdette, the MSD driver who crashed into Deidre Mengedoht’s unmarked police vehicle, is accused of driving under the influence of narcotics and driving while watching pornography.

Burdette, 63, is charged with wanton murder and DUI.

LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht
LMPD Detective Deidre Mengedoht(LMPD)

Wednesday included testimony from experts who spoke about the amount of medications in Burdette’s system at the time of the crash and their possible effects.

Dr. James Davis, a toxicologist, testified that Burdette appeared to have taken Hydrocodone, used to treat pain, and amino traces of clonazepam, an anxiety medication. Davis said it was apparent Burdette was under the influence of the medications, but in the medical sense, not in the legal sense. He explained he is unable to determine if the medication impaired Burdette’s ability to complete complex tasks, like operate a commercial vehicle.

However, Davis added that the drugs, even in therapeutic levels, slows a person’s reflexes and slows down their response.

Judge McKay Chauvin intended to bring the vehicles involved in the crash for the jurors to see them later in the afternoon.

The case is expected to conclude next week. A civil suit with Mengedoht’s estate settled with MSD for $14 million.

This story will be updated.

