Experts zero in on Burdette’s porn-viewing history, toxicology report on day 3 of fallen LMPD officer trial

In his sobriety test, Roger Burdette's eyes couldn't follow his finger and he stepped down 12...
In his sobriety test, Roger Burdette's eyes couldn't follow his finger and he stepped down 12 times while walking in a line, an LMPD officer testified.
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The third day of the trial of a man accused in the death of an LMPD officer killed in a crash on Christmas Eve 2018 included plans to haul in the vehicles involved.

Roger Burdette, the Metro Sewer District driver who crashed into Deidre Mengedoht’s unmarked police vehicle, is accused of driving under the influence of narcotics and driving while watching pornography.

Burdette, 63, is charged with wanton murder and DUI.

A civil suit with Mengedoht’s estate settled with MSD for $14 million.

Wednesday included testimony from experts who spoke about the amount of medications in Burdette’s system at the time of the crash and their possible effects.

Dr. James Davis, a toxicologist, testified that Burdette appeared to have taken Hydrocodone, used to treat pain, and amino traces of clonazepam, an anxiety medication. Davis said it was apparent Burdette was under the influence of the medications, but in the medical sense, not in the legal sense. He explained he is unable to determine if the medication impaired Burdette’s ability to complete complex tasks, like operate a commercial vehicle.

However, Davis added that the drugs, even in therapeutic levels, slows a person’s reflexes and slows down their response.

He also said there’s no way to tell when he’d taken the hydrocodone and anxiety medication.

“You also can’t tell this jury that Mr. Burdette was impaired that day?” prosecutors asked.

“No ma’am, again, that’s for the jury to decide,” Davis said.

Judge McKay Chauvin intended to bring the vehicles involved in the crash for the jurors to see them later in the afternoon.

Mengedoht’s Ford Taurus was covered for the cameras, but jurors got to see it and the MSD truck that hit her, along with the pick up she’d pulled over.

The day continued with testimony about Burdette’s phone from an undercover cyber expert. Since prosecutors claim he was watching pornography when he crashed into Mengedoht’s car, this is a key point in the case.

“Browsing history, web history, location data, there’s a wide range of information on your device,” the cyber expert, who works with the United States Secret Service, said. He did not wish to be identified for the undercover work he does.

The expert said Burdette had accessed the site xvideos.com five times that day, including during the time of the crash. He concluded the screen was open and playing an adult video during the times between 2:12 p.m. and 2:20 p.m. when the crash happened.

“It was pornographic video, two individuals, male, female, appear to be the same individuals in a variety of sexual positions,” he said.

That’s why prosecutors claim he didn’t swerve to avoid hitting Mengedoht’s car.

The trial is expected to conclude next week.

