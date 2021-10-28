Floyd County elementary school principal steps up by getting behind the wheel

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent bus driver shortage across the country has started to impact Eastern Kentucky. Floyd County School officials started recruiting faculty, staff, and administrators to step up and fill the missing positions.

“When we saw it hit home here, not only in our school but in our district, our transportation director, Joe Morrison, talked to the now superintendent, Mrs. Shepherd, and asked if we could do some recruiting of teachers, different faculty and staff, and even administrators,” said John M. Stumbo Elementary Principal Donna Robinson.

Robinson saw the effects of the shortage at JMS and how it delayed student transportation times and lengthened the day for students and faculty alike.

“Some of the kids that got here the earliest were the ones leaving the latest,” said Robinson. “It’s making a really long day for them and then also a long day for teachers.”

Several teachers and staff stepped up to help throughout the school district, but Robinson also joined in and gained her CDL certification.

“I just thought it was something I could do and I’m excited that I have been able to do it,” said Robinson. “I’m proud that I have kind of added that new skill to my skill set.”

She said this was an act of love for her students, who she has worked to serve for more than 15 years. Robinson also said the children were thrilled to have her as their bus driver, one student describing her as a “not-normal” principal.

“I was excited and pleased to hear that, but I think they know as a building and as a district, we do whatever we need to do for our kids,” said Robinson. “That was, just like I said, one simple thing that I could do to help out our school in a time of need.”

Robinson also says her new role as a bus driver has been just as rewarding as being a principal and she is glad to fill a role the school so desperately needed.

