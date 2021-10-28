Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Drizzle & fog early Friday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Areas of fog early Friday
  • Rain moves out later Saturday
  • Improving weather for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers overnight with drizzle and fog expected into the morning rush hour. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

The rain may not be heavy to begin the day, but expect scattered showers during the day and more moderate rain to moves in during the evening hours Friday. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees.

Rain is likely Friday night as we get in on the bands of showers along the backside of this low pressure system. Lows will only fall into the 50s once again.

Scattered showers look to continue for at least the early part of Saturday. They’ll become less likely through the day, but it might be hard to get them out of here completely. Nonetheless, we’ll slowly trend toward a drier forecast later in the day.

The pick of our 10 Day Earliest Alert Forecast is Sunday, Halloween, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Certainly a treat!

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

